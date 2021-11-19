1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $25,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 1st Source by 278.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in 1st Source by 63.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in 1st Source by 25.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $50.06 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

