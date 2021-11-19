$273.24 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report $273.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.00 million and the lowest is $258.49 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $228.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.38. 88,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,119. The firm has a market cap of $728.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $100.61 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.71.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

