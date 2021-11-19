27,914 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRRK opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.12.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

