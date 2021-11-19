$287.84 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce $287.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.17 million and the highest is $289.50 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $269.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.87. 3,552,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,009,028. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after buying an additional 5,846,906 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.