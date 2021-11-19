$31.99 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post sales of $31.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $32.37 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $25.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $104.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $105.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $127.18 million, with estimates ranging from $125.70 million to $128.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on VERO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 17,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 329,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 262.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 244,347 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 71.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 49.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,531. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

