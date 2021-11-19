344,935 Shares in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 344,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKYA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $8,544,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $7,703,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $5,097,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Robert G. Shepler acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

AKYA stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

