$397.54 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce sales of $397.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $398.08 million. Kforce posted sales of $354.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. Kforce’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. 2,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,157. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $80.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 6,056.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

