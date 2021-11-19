$41.59 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $41.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.29 million and the highest is $41.90 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $42.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $164.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $165.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $204.73 million, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 1,293,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 260,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,946 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

