$44.84 Million in Sales Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to announce $44.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.64 million and the highest is $45.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year sales of $164.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $209.10 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

NASDAQ DH opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

