449,982 Shares in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 449,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIOA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth $2,518,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth $3,391,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth $4,850,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth $4,850,000.

Shares of TIOA stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

