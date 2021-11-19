$45.13 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to report sales of $45.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.90 million and the highest is $45.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.05 million to $179.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWCZ. Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $16,185,000.

Shares of European Wax Center stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 146,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,101. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

