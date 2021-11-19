$51.07 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report $51.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the lowest is $49.20 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $53.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $205.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $209.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $192.50 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $195.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Independent Bank by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 55,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 1,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

