$518.10 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to announce $518.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $501.08 million and the highest is $527.71 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $464.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

