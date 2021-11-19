$66.98 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report sales of $66.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. ZIX reported sales of $57.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $254.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.61 million to $255.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $288.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $293.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth $5,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 90.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ZIX by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 360,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ZIX by 664.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 414,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 360,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in ZIX during the second quarter valued at $2,489,000.

ZIXI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 733,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,594. ZIX has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $480.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

