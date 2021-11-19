68,505 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

