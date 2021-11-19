$857.93 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce $857.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $835.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $912.00 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $754.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

ECHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $5,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

