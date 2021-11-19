$89.65 Million in Sales Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report sales of $89.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.50 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $71.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $326.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.10 million to $329.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $364.51 million, with estimates ranging from $349.75 million to $379.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of RMAX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.67. 59,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,820. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $579.39 million, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 155.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.