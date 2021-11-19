9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO Acquires $52,500.00 in Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.04 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

