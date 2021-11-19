Aavegotchi Price Hits $2.40 on Top Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $161.75 million and approximately $84.88 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00004150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00223641 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00090487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 69,138,455 coins and its circulating supply is 67,374,292 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

