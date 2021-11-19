Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $127.05. 160,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

