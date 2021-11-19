Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1,702,181 shares.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

