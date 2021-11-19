Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $481,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00.

BLFS stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 520.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

