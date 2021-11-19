AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.77. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AC Immune by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AC Immune by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.