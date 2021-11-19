Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,806 shares of company stock worth $3,194,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

