Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I’s Quiet Period To End on November 24th (NASDAQ:AVHIU)

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I’s (NASDAQ:AVHIU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 24th. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AVHIU opened at $10.28 on Friday. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

