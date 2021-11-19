Activest Wealth Management Boosts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $165,191,940. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.14.

Shares of ROKU opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.85 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.