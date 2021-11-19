Activest Wealth Management Has $26,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Activest Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

