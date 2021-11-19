Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFOR. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 79.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barrons 400 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period.

BFOR opened at $65.67 on Friday. Barrons 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $66.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25.

