Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0090 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 105% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,933.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.06 or 0.07268761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.65 or 0.00373963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.13 or 0.00987559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00087191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.17 or 0.00407648 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00264640 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

