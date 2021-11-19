Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 601,280 shares.The stock last traded at $19.51 and had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.