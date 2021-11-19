Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 601,280 shares.The stock last traded at $19.51 and had previously closed at $20.55.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.
Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
