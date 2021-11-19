Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post sales of $229.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.10 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $196.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $868.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $945.87 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.98. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

