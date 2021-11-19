AdEx Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.38 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $71.05 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00223413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00089718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.