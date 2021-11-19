Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $700.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $688.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $670.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.18. The company has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

