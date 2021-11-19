Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $2.55

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Adshares has a market cap of $51.33 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00004413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00073739 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,137,994 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

