Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $290.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $282.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.89.

Shares of AAP opened at $231.92 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $243.05. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.96 and a 200-day moving average of $209.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

