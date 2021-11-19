Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

AEIS opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

