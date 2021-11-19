Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Get Adyen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADYEY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. Adyen has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adyen (ADYEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.