AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AECOM reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings grew 35% year over year and net service revenues or NSR grew 6% for the quarter. This marked the third consecutive quarter of accelerating organic NSR growth. Adjusted operating margin expanded 210 basis points or bps, reflecting its continuous focus on delivering industry-leading margins, and unlocking capital to invest in growth as well as innovation. This improved profitability, thereby enabling accelerated investments in organic growth and expanded digital capabilities through Digital AECOM. Furthermore, a solid backlog reflects strong visibility for growth. Shares of AECOM have outperformed the industry year to date. Yet, cyclical nature of the business, and uncertain political and economic conditions are riks.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

ACM stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. AECOM has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AECOM by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

