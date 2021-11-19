AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.10.

Get AES alerts:

AES stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 53,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. AES has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AES will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.