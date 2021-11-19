Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

AFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

