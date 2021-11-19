Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the October 14th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAGFF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Aftermath Silver has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

