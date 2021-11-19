AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 14th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AGMH stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of AGM Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

