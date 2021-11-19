Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $194.50 and last traded at $194.93. Approximately 52,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,525,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.33.

Specifically, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $806,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,732 shares of company stock worth $133,444,693 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion and a PE ratio of -16.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

