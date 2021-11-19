Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 650.2 days.
AIXXF opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $31.17.
Aixtron Company Profile
