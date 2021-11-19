Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 650.2 days.

AIXXF opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

