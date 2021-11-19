Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.50.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

AGI traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,926. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.99. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.83 and a 52-week high of C$12.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -153.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

