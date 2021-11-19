Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $207.73 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

