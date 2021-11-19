Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $140.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $280.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

