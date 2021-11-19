Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $234.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.81.

NYSE:BABA opened at $143.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $280.61. The firm has a market cap of $390.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

