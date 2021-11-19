Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.27.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average of $188.09. The stock has a market cap of $390.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
