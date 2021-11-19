Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.27.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average of $188.09. The stock has a market cap of $390.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.