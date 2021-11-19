Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Alimco Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALMC) shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 15,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,037% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11.

Alimco Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

